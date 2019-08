A St Florence man has denied obstructing a police officer.

Robert Peter Goldsworthy, of Devonshire Drive, St Florence, pleaded not guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of her duty when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 20

It is alleged that Goldsworthy, 35, wilfully obstructed an officer in Penally on May 30.

A trial date was listed for September 25 and Goldsworthy was released on unconditional bail.