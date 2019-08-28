BEING named Star Baker in last night’s first Great British Bake-Off was the icing on the cake for Pembrokeshire’s Michelle Evans-Fecci.

Her fantasy fairy house Showstopper birthday cake was praised as ‘faultless’ by judge Paul Hollywood.

Michelle, 35, had earlier heard Hollywood describe the flavour of the Bara Brith-style cake she created in the Signature bake section as ‘fantastic’.

She went on to be ranked sixth in the Technical Challenge for angel cake slices, before her acclaimed toadstool-topped Showstopper secured her the triumph of the night with the Star Baker accolade.

An emotional Michelle said on screen: “I never thought I would get on Bake-Off, so to get Star Baker is just so good. I’m just happy.”

Michelle, from Tenby, won through to Bake-Off from thousands of hopefuls.

Posting to friends on Facebook last night, she said: “Wow! What can I say, can’t believe this happened!

“So happy and so surreal, GBBO Cake Week Star Baker, having the best time ever. What a start to my Bake Off journey.

“Thank you all for your messages of kindness, support & encouragement, it means a lot.”

Last night’s show saw the first of the 13 contestants to be eliminated.

Filming of the series has already taken place so the final result is already known, but it currently remains a closely-guarded secret.

Michelle’s Bake-Off journey continues with Biscuit Week, which can be seen on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 8pm.