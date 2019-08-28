Police discovered Class B drugs when they searched the home of a Haverfordwest teenager, a court has heard.

Lauren Mosley, of Fleming Crescent, pleaded guilty to drug possession when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Mosley was not present when police executed a search warrant at her address on July 5.

The officers found a total of 37 grams of cannabis in various bags and containers, and Mosley, 18, was located and arrested.

She admitted the drugs were hers when interviewed.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “At the time Miss Mosley was a regular user of cannabis, that is not the case now. She has not smoked cannabis since July 14.

“She is now cannabis free and has been tested as such. She has put this behaviour behind her.”

Mr Webb added that Mosley had been spending a lot of money on cannabis, but now had other things in her life to focus on.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Mosley to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

The bench made a destruction order for the seized cannabis.