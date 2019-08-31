A GOLF tournament has helped to raise money for a hospice which provides end of life care across Pembrokeshire.

On Tuesday, July 23, Dennis Evans, the president of the senior golf section at Dusk till Dawn Golf Club, Rosemarket arranged a charity golf tournament.

Following the tournament there was a buffet, a raffle and a trophy presentation ceremony.

Throughout the day the club had small competitions out on the course and in the club house, ranging from guess the amount of lost balls, longest drive and guess the weight of the cake.

The day was arranged to raise funds for local charity Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

A total of £714 was raised.

“It is through the generosity of local people that contribute to fundraisers such as this golf tournament that we can continue to provide this much needed service for anyone in the later stages of any life limiting illness.

"The services are available free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Laura Hugman, clinical team manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, clinical nurse specialist in palliative care, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.