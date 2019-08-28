HAVING contributed to the Western Telegraph letters column for several years I wonder if you would allow me to say farewell to Pembrokeshire and many friends and acquaintances.

My wife and I moved to Pembrokeshire in 1976.

We have singly and jointly lived in Devon, Staffordshire, Cheshire, Middlesex, Lancashire, Worcester, but Pembrokeshire has been the best.

I came due to work In Graham Builders Merchants in Haverfordwest.

This branch was failing but together with 40 hard-working colleagues the branch became a top performer amongst 120 branches.

My wife and I built four houses and had two children and we are very sad to leave Pembrokeshire.

During our time my wife worked for the Fire Authority and PCC.

I volunteered as a board member and chairman for Pembrokeshire Housing and other helped in other organisations.

We are very sad to be leaving but would like to say thank you for the friendship and support over 43 years.

Our advice: if you live here never leave, it’s a great place to live and work

GORDON AND GILLY DOUGHTY,

By email