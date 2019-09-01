TWO new defibrillators are now in place in the St Ishmaels area.

The life-saving equipment has been paid for by the St Ishmaels Community Defibrillator Fund.

The defibrillators have been sited at Aenon Baptist Church and on the slipway at Sandy Bay.

They have been put in place by Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders.

The voluntary group has had a busy summer attending numerous 999 calls on behalf of the Welsh Ambulance Service, as well as placing defibrillators in communities.

Amongst them is one at the Hill Rise bus stop, Kilgetty, and this was funded by East Williamston Community Council.

Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders were also invited to attend the recent fun day at New Minerton Caravan Park, Devonshire Drive, Tenby after being chosen to be the park's charity for the year.

They attended with a variety of kit and literature and gave demonstrations of CPR and on the use of defibrillators.

They then handed over to the public to have a go.

Said team spokesman Ben James: "It was a great day out and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, while learning some new skills."