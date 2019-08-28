FIREWORKS were let off in the stairway of a Haverfordwest block of flats, and police are now investigation what happened.

On Tuesday, August 20, at around 11.30pm, Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Glebe House, Haverfordwest where Fireworks were set off within the communal flat stairway within the premises.

PC Martin 836 is investigating the crime and asked any witnesses to contact her to help.

Call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.