TWO early morning call-outs to stricken yachts signalled a busy start to today (Wednesday) for Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat.

The crew went to the aid of one of the crafts dragging its anchor before dawn, and three hours later took another one in tow.

The RNLI lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, had also been in action the previous evening when towed a 16ft speedboat with engine failure to safety from the south side of Caldey Island.

This morning’s first mercy mission came at 4.30am following a call to the coastguard from the occupants of a yacht moored in Tenby’s North Bay.

Because of the dragging anchor, the craft was drifting and was in danger of colliding with other vessels.

The volunteer crew launched and were at the side of the yacht in seconds because of its close proximity.

Crew members helped the yacht’s occupants retrieve their anchor, which had become snagged on another mooring in the bay, before placing the yacht on one of the lifeboat moorings

The second shout of the day came just three hours later, at 7.30pm, with the lifeboat launching to a yacht in difficulty south of Old Castle Head between Lydstep and Manorbier.

The yacht was taken in tow at the occupants’ request, and then moored in the North Bay.