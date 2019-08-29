A Pembroke Dock man has denied dishonestly making £13,000 of PayPal purchases using a friend’s bank details.

Patrick Gareth Smith, of Bush Street, pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 20.

It is alleged that Smith, 40, used another man’s bank details to buy a number of items via PayPal for himself between February 12, 2017 and September 4, 2018.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction, and Smith will next appear at Swansea crown court on September 20.

He was released on unconditional bail.