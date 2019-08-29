AN oil-stricken peregrine falcon has been rescued from Caldey Island.

The troubled bird was transported from the monastic isle by boat and into the care of the RSPCA Cymru.

The charity was contacted after the falcon was found by a part-time resident of the island on Sunday August 25.

The bird was badly contaminated by sticky oil, and his thin condition suggested he may have been in a bad way for some while.

The falcon has now been transferred to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Somerset for rehabilitation and care.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West said: “This was a really unique incident. A peregrine falcon on Caldey Island is certainly a rarity for us, though the island is rich in wildlife.

“Sadly, this beautiful bird is badly oil-stricken and now faces a lengthy period of rehabilitation in our care. He’s very skinny, but hopefully can be returned to the wild in the future.

"The RSPCA relies on the public to be our eyes and ears, and we’re so grateful to the member of the public who found this bird, and confined him ahead of a safe journey home.”

For more information about what to do if you find an injured wild animal - including wildlife contaminated with oil - please visit the RSPCA’s website