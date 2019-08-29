Advertising feature

If you enjoy great food, Pembrokeshire’s fabulous restaurants have something to tantalise every taste-bud.

The country’s farmers, fisherman and producers have built a fantastic reputation for their high-quality produce and where better to enjoy it than on our stunning coast.

Here's some of the county's best places to eat and enjoy the view:

Waves Bar & Restaurant at Celtic Haven, Lydstep

Picture yourself on an ocean terrace, your favourite drink in hand and a light lunch on the table, perusing the enticing Italian-inspired menu for your evening meal...

Waves cliff-top bar & restaurant brings delicious Italian dining to your doorstep with some of the best headland views in Pembrokeshire.

Listed as one of the 'Best in Wales' and described as "simply stunning" by Wales in Style, Waves delivers delicious Italian-influenced dishes made with only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients.

You'll find Waves nestling on the picturesque Pembrokeshire cliff-tops at Celtic Haven.

Waves is open to everyone all year round so feel free to pop or check out the delicious menus on the website.

Bookings can be made by calling 01834 870085 or visit celtichaven.co.uk/waves

Charlie's Restaurant and Bar, Reynalton

A hidden gem, Charlie's Restaurant and Bar is nestled in the heart of popular Croft Country Park in Reynalton.

Boasting a true wow factor, with its spectacular entrance and woodland landscape, and open from noon until 9pm, Charlie's serves throughout the day.

This is a great venue for those who fancy dropping in for food after an energetic walk or shopping trip.

The innovative menus are lovingly produced by chefs Harry and Grant with local ingredients; take on the Celtic hand pressed burger, four-ounce burgers, topped with Mozzarella cheese, bacon and bbq sauce served with onion crisps, side salad and hand-cut fries.

Dietary requirements are well catered for on all menus, including the delicious baked vegetable stack with roasted nuts and seeds, and sliced halloumi cheese, topped with a roasted nut and seed crumb and served with a tomato and basil sauce Bookings can be made by calling 01834 860315 or visit celticholidayparks.com/restaurant

Coast Restaurant, Saundersfoot

Coast restaurant is right on the shoreline and just metres from the lovely golden sands of Coppet Hall beach, with unrivalled views of sea and sky. With head chef Thomas Hine at the helm, the menu is seafood-led and wherever possible, locally sourced Pembrokeshire ingredients. Tom and his team prepare dishes with skill, experience, creativity and a good dollop of style. Tom’s menus champion ingredients such as wild bass with tagliatelle, sea purslane and lobster bisque, and mackerel escabeche with fennel, chilli and seaweed mayonnaise.

For more information, visit coastsaundersfoot.co.uk

Giltar Hotel, Tenby

The kitchen team at the Giltar Hotel restaurant prides themselves on culinary excellence combined with an outstanding view over Giltar Point, South Beach and Caldey Island, a relaxed atmosphere and locally-sourced menus the combination results in a fabulous dining experience. Produce is source locally as much as possible, often using fish landed in the harbour - you can't get fresher than that!

Whether it’s a special celebration, a chance to put on some glad rags and enjoy a meal out, a light lunch, delicious afternoon tea or Sunday lunch dishes at the Giltar are mouth-wateringly good, and served in the Ton y Mor Restaurant or relaxed Cwtch lounge. Traditional favourites with a modern twist, sums up evening dining at The Giltar while lunches are a fresh take on seaside dining.

There is also great customer service, with silver service served to your table, which has won many awards for customer service - it's not fussy, just fabulous, and based on traditional service principles. For bookings, call 01834 842507 or visit giltar-hotel.co.uk/food

Grove of Narberth

The Grove of Narberth is a privately-owned luxury hotel nestled in the heart of the rolling Pembrokeshire countryside with stunning views of the Preseli Hills.

The Grove has two dining options to choose from, the stunning Fernery restaurant for fine dining and a quirky Artisan Rooms for a more relaxed dining experience, both led by acclaimed chef Douglas Balish.

Wherever you choose, the team prepare all food from the highest quality local ingredients served with real care and a warm smile.

For more information, visit thegrove-narberth.co.uk

Time Flies at the Longhouse, Freshwater East

Time Flies at the Longhouse is a beach bar and bistro situated just 200m from Freshwater Bay, Freshwater East, offering a full and versatile menu, which ranges from homemade soups to 8oz beef burgers.

Sunday lunch is offered with a light bite menu from 1pm onwards and there are often special curry nights on a Thursday. All meals are made to order but the food is just part of the experience: The Longhouse is about the quality of life. The Longhouse is dog and animal friendly - in fact finalists in Best Dog Friendly Restaurant in Pembrokeshire and is set next to the Best Dog Friendly Beach in Pembrokeshire - so everyone is welcome to drop in for a coffee or a beer, log on to the free WIFI, watch some TV including Sky TV, join the Tuesday Quiz, or enjoy the live music on a Saturday.

Check out the Facebook page for events and updates.

The Royal Oak, Saundersfoot

Located in a 19th-century traditional public house overlooking the beautiful Saundersfoot village, the Royal Oak provides great food and drink that the whole family will enjoy.

Every Monday you can enjoy a trip around the world with the Royal Oak curry night, delicious meals filled with heat and spices and to wash it down, you can choose between a pint of draught beer, cider or lager or 175ml of house wine.

If meat is more your thing, then visit on a Wednesday for Steak Night, tuck into a delicious 10oz rump steak with salad, grilled tomato, homemade chips and a peppercorn sauce and a pint of beer, cider, lager or 175ml of house wine.

Thursday night is Pie Night when you have a choice of a pie served with chips, peas and gravy and a pint of beer, cider lager or 175ml of house wine.

theroyaloaksaundersfoot.co.uk