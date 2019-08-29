THERE'S still a chance to enter Sunday's Caldey Swim, which covers the 2.5 mile distance between the island and Tenby.

Weather conditions forced the postponement of the swim the weekend before last, which followed the previous year's double disappointment.

However, the event is now re-scheduled for this Sunday, and, with a number of the 100 swimmers unable to make the re-arranged date, some places have become available.

Said swim chairman Chris Osborne: "Fingers crossed we'll be graced with calm weather and sea conditions."

The swim is due to start from Caldey's Priory Beach at 1.30pm, with a spectators' boat leaving from Tenby's Castle Beach at 1.10pm. The cost is £10 per person, payable on embarkation. There are also good viewing points on Castle Hill and along the Esplanade.

The swim is raising money for Tenby RNLI and Tenby Surflink, with both organisations helping to provide the all-important safety cover for the event.

Swimmers are expected back on the North Beach, near the end of the pier, from around 2.10pm onwards.

For more information, and to enter, go to tenby-caldey-swim.co.uk