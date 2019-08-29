A Pembroke Dock man has admitted downloading more than 6,500 indecent images of children.

Brett Johnson, of Finch Close, pleaded guilty to two charges of downloading indecent pictures when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 27.

The court heard that Johnson, 46, downloaded an indecent photograph of a child between March 30, 2009 and June 28, 2018, and downloaded 6,570 indecent photographs of a child between June 30, 2005 and June 28, 2018.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said one of the pictures was in the more serious Class B category, while the others were all Class C.

“He made a full admission in interview that he had downloaded these images.”

Mark Layton, defending, said: “There is no suggestion that this involved production of these images or distribution.”

He added that Johnson was previously of clean character.

The bench heard that the long date range related to the time Johnson had owned the computer, as it was not always possible to pin-point exact download dates.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and adjourned sentencing for a probation report to be completed.

Johnson was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on September 16.

He must report to a police station within three days.