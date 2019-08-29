Two men arrested as part of a National Crime Agency-led operation, which has resulted in the recovery of approximately 750kg of cocaine from a yacht in Fishguard have now been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine.

UK nationals, Gary Swift (53) and Scott Kilgour (41), from Liverpool, were arrested on Tuesday 27 August on board the yacht.

Both men appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 and were remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday September 27.

The intelligence-led investigation resulted in the interception of the SY Atrevido yacht. As a result, officers from Border Force cutter HMC Protector boarded the sailing yacht approximately half a mile off the coast of Wales on Tuesday 27 August.

The vessel was escorted into Fishguard port and a search by Border Force’s Deep Rummage team began. The search has now concluded and around 750kgs has been recovered. This figure will be finalised once all forensic enquiries have been completed.

NCA, Border Force, and Dyfed-Powys police officers remain on the scene.

NCA Deputy Director of Investigations, Craig Naylor, said: “This intelligence-led operation has resulted in a huge seizure of cocaine and the arrest and charge of two men.

“Thanks to collaboration with our partners in Border Force, Dyfed Powys Police, and Spanish National Police, we have stopped a significant amount of cocaine from making its way to our streets.”