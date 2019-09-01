DO you know someone aged between seven and 18 who loves theatre?

Torch Youth Theatre is about to start a new term of classes and are accepting new members!

The acting sessions are held at the theatre in a relaxed, safe, enjoyable environment where we encourage our members to be creative and to have fun.

A ten-week term costs £50 but you can go along to the first session for a free trial.

Tuesday seniors (secondary school), starting Tuesday, September 10: Years 7 & 8 - 5-6pm; Years 9 & 10 - 6-7.30pm; Years 11, 12 & 13 – 7.30-9pm.

Sunday juniors (primary school), starting Sunday, September 15: Years 3 & 4 - 10-11.30am; Years 5 & 6 – 11.30-1pm.