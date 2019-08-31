A RETIRED businessman died in hospital after suffering a head wound following a fall at home, an inquest heard last Thursday, August 29.

Cecil Bowen, aged 81, of Bluebell Cottage, Station Road, Narberth died at Withybush hospital on May 14.

At the inquest, Coroner’s Officer Jeremy Davies said Haverfordwest-born retired businessman Mr Bowen had lived at Bluebell Cottage with his wife Bethan, acting as primary carer for her.

He was in general good health, the inquest heard.

He was found on the floor by his wife early on May 11 after “seemingly haven fallen against a wall, causing a head injury,” Mr Davies told the inquest.

Mr Bowen was conscious and in considerable pain.

Mrs Bowen called for an ambulance and contacted a nurse friend, Jane Evans, who arrived shortly afterwards, finding Mr Bowen on the floor.

Paramedics arrived shortly before 5am, Mr Bowen stating he had previously suffered a fall.

He was taken to Withybush where his condition deteriorated, Mr Bowen passing away on May 14.

A report by Dr Arpan Das gave the cause of Mr Bowen’s death as an intracranial haemorrhage after suffering a head injury following a fall.

Reaching a conclusion of an accidental death, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “Cecil Anthony Bowen suffered from a fall at home, during the course of which he suffered a serious head injury.”