A Hakin man has been ordered to pay £281 after four different drugs were found at his home.

Chad Alex Forrest, of Nelson Avenue, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 20, and pleaded guilty to four charges of drug possession.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court police executed a search warrant at Forrest’s former Milford Haven address on June 16.

Officers found 0.9 grams of cannabis resin in a cupboard and on a table, and also discovered nine Zopiclone tablets, three Amitripyline tablets and six Mirtazapine tablets.

Forrest, 26, admitted the drugs were his when interviewed, adding that he would have consumed them if they had not been seized by the police.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the drugs had been at the property for varying amounts of time, from months to years.

“It was a very, very small amount of cannabis and non-prescribed drugs.”

Magistrates fined Forrest £166 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.