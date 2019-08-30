A PROTEST against the suspension of parliament by Prime Minister Johnson has been planned for this coming Saturday (August 31) in Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire for Europe has organised the demonstration for 12noon in Castle Square, Haverfordwest.

The group is encouraging local residents who are angry about the plans to prorogue parliament for a a five week period to bring placards and join the protest.

Alistair Cameron from Pembrokeshire for Europe said: “During this crucial period in our history our elected representatives must be allowed to meet, debate and scrutinise the government's actions on Brexit.

"It is undemocratic and without precedent to prevent them from doing this.

"People in this country have fought long and hard for our democratic rights and representation.

"We cannot allow our Prime Minister to suspend democracy in this outrageous way.

"Come and support democracy.”

Pembrokeshire for Europe can be contacted via Alistair Cameron on 07901 564616 or email pembrokeshire@walesforeurope.org

They can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.