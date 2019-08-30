Offering unwanted advice led to a punch in the nose after a Milford Haven man was thrown out of a local club.

Benjamin Liam Alan Hilton, of Robert Street, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 20.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Hilton, 26, had been out in Milford Haven on March and was ‘pretty drunk’ by the time he went to a local night club on March 30.

He was ejected by door-staff because of his behaviour, and was described by the complainant as appearing agitated.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was bouncing up and down and taking his t-shirt off. The complainant simply told him to calm down so that he would not get into any more trouble.”

Door-staff stood between the pair, but Hilton managed to throw a punch around the side of a bouncer and caught the victim squarely on his nose, causing it to bleed immediately.

Hilton admitted hitting him when arrested, adding that he had not seen him as a threat, but objected to him sharing his opinion.

He stated: “He was putting his ten pence worth in and there was no need for it, so I hit him.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was one punch causing injury to the nose, for which the defendant is remorseful and apologises.

“Clearly he had too much to drink that evening than was good for him.”

Mr Webb said Hilton had experienced issues with other people inside the nightclub, and he felt he had been ejected unfairly as a result.

“He was told to calm down, something Mr Hilton did not want to hear at the time.”

Magistrates revoked Hilton’s current order and sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, and a 15-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £125 compensation to the victim and £170 in costs and a surcharge.