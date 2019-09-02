A HAVERFORDWEST man, struggling with mental health issues, died after his car crashed into an oncoming HGV lorry, an inquest heard last Thursday, August 29.

PC 1171 David Stacey from Dyfed-Powys Police collision investigation unit told the inquest 61-year-old Kevin Charles Bryce, of Haven Park Crescent, Haverfordwest, died on November 6 of last year on the A 477 Red Roses bypass, following a collision involving Mr Bryce’s Honda Civic car and an HGV lorry.

Mr Bryce was driving his silver Honda towards St Clears from Llanteg around a gentle left-hand bend before veering into the path of an oncoming HGV, hitting driver’s-side-to-driver’s side, the inquest heard.

Emergency services were called that morning, at 11.44am, and Mr Bryce passed away at the scene.

No defects were found on either vehicle, or any form of medical emergency, and the day was clear, with good visibility, the inquest heard.

An eyewitness believed the Honda may have swerved into the path of the HGV, but there was no firm evidence of this.

Clear tyre marks showed the HGV driver had baked heavily to avoid hitting the Honda, the impact of which caused “catastrophic damage”.

Mr Bryce, who was described as struggling with his mental health by his partner, was not wearing a seatbelt.

A reading of 94mph was recorded on the Honda’s speedometer post-crash, but that was believed to be inaccurate, the inquest heard.

“The primary cause was the action, or inaction, of this driver; the driver of the HGV did what he could to avoid the Honda,” said PC Stacey.

A post-mortem report by Dr Daniel Howser found no traces of any drugs or alcohol in Mr Bryce’s system.

It stated Mr Bryce had suffered multiple blunt injuries following the collision.

Reaching a conclusion of death by a road traffic accident, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “Mr Bryce was depressed in the period leading to his death, but there is no evidence this was deliberate.”