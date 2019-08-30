The A477 has reopened after a crash involving two vehicles, one of which caught on fire.

The crash was between Ferry Lane and the Fingerpost Junction, Slade Cross, causing delays onto Cleddau Bridge and on routes through Pembroke.

A police spokesperson said: "The call came in at 10.53am, one of the cars was on fire, blocking the road.

"The fire service was informed and an ambulance is on the scene.

"The road was reopened at 12pm."

A fire spokesperson said: "On Friday, 10.58am, firefighters from Pembroke Dock attended a road traffic collision, involving two vehicles, on the A477 road, Pembroke Dock.

"One casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene.

"Smoke was issuing from the bonnet of one car.

"A hose reel jet, environmental pack and small gear were used by the Fire Service.

"The Police were also in attendance.

"The Fire Service left the incident at 11:48am."