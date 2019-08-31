A KEEN Haverfordwest gardener won his first ever prize at the Pembrokeshire County Show just hours after he died.

Malcolm Thomas, 87, never showed off his fruit and vegetables - he liked his produce to end up on the kitchen table.

But when Malcolm was reaching the end of his days his family picked a bunch of grapes from his greenhouse and took them to a local agricultural show.

The judges took one look at the plump green fruit and awarded Malcolm first prize.

But sadly Malcolm never received his winning certificate and £5 prize money - he died the night before the ceremonial judging.

Malcolm Thomas, 87, who died just hours before winning his first ever prize for his fruit and veg at an agricultural show in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. PICTURE: Athena Picture Agency.

His proud son Ian, said: “He would have had a good laugh about it.

“All those years never entering a competition and he won the day after he died.

“He was lovely man and the grapes have given us all something to smile about at a very sad time.”

Locals are saying Malcolm’s posthumous win is like an episode from TV’s Last of the Summer Wine.

Woodwork teacher Malcolm was given a single vine 25 years ago after making a wine press for a teacher who grew her own grapes.

He found a sunny spot in his greenhouse in Haverfordwest, alongside his tomatoes, raspberries, cucumber and lettuce plants.

His family said the green-fingered great-grandfather was delighted when after a few years the grapevine started to bear fruit.

His son said: “In recent years in was laden with nice green grapes - dad would eat them later in the summer when they were nice and sweet.

“He hasn’t been well for the last few months but we carried on watering his plants which were flourishing.

“My wife Michelle thought she’d cheer him up by cutting a nice bunch of his grapes and entering them in a competition.”

The winning grapes of Malcolm Thomas. PICTURE: Athena Picture Agency.

The grapes took first prize in the soft fruits category at the annual show.

The judges, unaware the grower had passed away, commended them for their firmness, shape and colour.

Ian added: “Dad never went to the trouble of making wine, he just enjoyed the novelty of growing his own grapes.

“It feels a bit like fate that he won a prize for them - it was a sad but happy moment when we collected his certificate.”

Malcolm, a Freeman of Haverfordwest and a former member of the town’s male voice choir, leaves a widow Barbara, 86, who was “moved and emotional” about her late husband’s win.

The couple were married for 63 years, and have two sons, five grandchildren and a great grandson.

Malcolm showed thousands of boys how to construct a mortise and tenon joint while teaching woodwork at schools in Haverfordwest.

But he is also be remembered for his prize-winning bunch of grapes even though he did not live to see the day.

Malcolm Thomas. PICTURE: Athena Picture Agency.

The grapes were judged by Staffordshire-based horticulturist Ray Bassett of the National Vegetable Society who remarked on their firmness after a difficult growing year.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Show governor Len Thomas, 73, said: “It’s a lovely thing for Malcolm’s family that he won.

“It’s quite an achievement to win first prize and even more remarkable that it was the first time he had exhibited at the show.

“It’s a pity he didn’t live to find out he’d won first prize but his family must be very proud.”