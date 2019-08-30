THE COLOUR of the carnival has returned to the Gwaun Valley.

The 66th annual carnival and sports day was held at Llwyn Celyn field by the kind permission of Mr Gwynne Davies on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

The carnival and sports drew a large crowd of spectators and a credible amount of contestants in each class.

The carnival judges for this year, Mr and Mrs Aled Rees, Penparc, and Mr Rhidian Evans Cardigan, were welcomed by compere and Chairman of the committee Mr Gwynfor James, while secretary Ruth Evans and Treasurer Gwenno Eynon made sure that the day ran smoothly.

The organisers gave thanks to the caterers Siop Carla and Darren Horgan and also to Ysgol Llanychllwydog, Fishguard YFC, Catz bouncy castles and Rhocesi’r fro for their support.

They also thanked Johny Morris for taking the photographs on the day.

Many locals had been busy throughout the summer selling raffle tickets and the committee members are grateful to them for their hard work.

Credit is also due to the stewards, gate attendants and sports starters for their good teamwork and organisation.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "This year we welcomed Keith and Janice John as our St John’s ambulance representatives for the day. We hope that you enjoyed your day with us."

"The hard work and support of the local people and people from further afield who support the carnival year after year ensured that the sums of £250 each was donated to The Fire Fighters Charity and Paul Sartori."

Results from the carnival

Best dressed girl 5 and under

1. Trump a Boris - Alys ac Isla Evans

2. 50 mlyned ers glaniad ar y lleuad – Mared Rogers

Broadband yn dod i Llanychllwydog – Lydia Evans

3. Bessie ar dân - Martha Davies

Best dressed boy 5 and under

1. Boris ar ei feic – Deio Colnet

2. Sali Mali – Osian Roach

Gavin and Sracey Nessa – Aled Roach

3. Sam tan - Tomos Sambrook

Little rocket man – Isaac Evans

Best dressed girl 6 and under 10

1. Plastic lawr ar lan y mor – Gwyneth Lewis

Pa liw bin? –Hanna Evans

2. Sali Mali yn 50 oed – Lili Williams

Buwch yn cael bai am carbon footprint – Delor Thomas

3. Cofiwch Dryweryn – Miriam Grim

Love Island – Maia Fletcher

Best dressed boy 6 and under 10

1. Neil Armstrong – Morgan Roach

2. Mart Aberteifi RIP – Cecil Lewis

3. Peaky Blinders – Iestyn Colnet

Alun Wyn Jones king of Wales – Max Reed-Moane

Best dressed nursery rhyme character (tarian)

1. Fuo chi erioed yn morio – Lili Williams

2. Hey diddle diddle – Delor Thomas

3. Wheels on the bus - Hawys James

Humpty dumpty – Ifan James

Best dressed child 10 and under 16

1. Elvis Tryweryn – Aled Lloyd

Banksy Cwm Gwaun - Cariad Morgan

2. Camp lawn – Hawys James

Rhif 1 yn y byd – Alaw Thomas

3. Tryweryn Efa Lewis Mary Reed Moane Ifan James

Best dressed character 16 and over

1. No banksy yn Abergwaun – Arwel Philiips

2. Ffarmwr wedi cael llond bola – Andrew Lewis

3. Brexit – Mair Reed Moane

Nessa – Glesni James

Best dressed TV character (tarian)

1. Mrs Brown – Lorraine Davies

2. Sali Mali yn 50 – Mared Rogers

Peaky Blinders – Iestyn Colnet

3. Un bore Mercher – Ester Thomas

Best dressed pair – open

1. Fo a fe – Aled Lloyd a Rhys Colnet

Tom and Jerry – Ifan a Hawys James

2. Bois diflas Cilgwyn – Andrew a Cecil Lewis

3. Men on the moon – Val Reed a Max Reed-Moane

Royal Welsh 100 – Mared a Leia Rogers

Best dressed character on the field

1. Mary Luke Perpetual cup No banksy yn Abergwaun – Arwel Phillips

2. Trump ar ei feic – Deio Colnet

Donald a Boris – Alys ac Isla Evans

3. Neil Armstrong – Morgan Roach

Banksy Cwm Gwaun Cariad Morgan

Best dressed vehicle (vehicle only)

1. Aled a Hedydd yn cwrdd yn y mart – Teulu Tredafydd

2. Mynd i’r traeth – Teulu Fagwrgoh

3. Rocket – Morgan Roach

Beic Cofiwch Dryweryn – Mary Reed Moane

Best dressed trailer

1. Penblwydd Hapus Sali Mali – Teulu Tyriet a ffrindiau

2. Royal Welsh yn 100 oed - Cecil a Gwyneth Lewis