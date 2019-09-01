A UK technology 'first' with a cool twist is being served up in Pembrokeshire.

One of the county's trio of community fridges can now be viewed via live webcam so that potential users know exactly what’s inside before making a journey to its location.

The innovative idea for the Narberth Community Fridge is the first of its kind in the UK and also saves staff time and wasted trips to the fridge.

The surplus food items can be viewed via the website of Bloomfield House Community Centre, where the fridge is based.

See what’s in the fridge here

The facility has proved a popular one since it was set up in July 2018.

It has received 4,352 documented visits, saving a total of over nine tonnes of surplus food – equal to the weight of four cars.

The majority of food in the fridge is donated by local food businesses such as supermarkets and wholesalers to stop it going to waste, and is for the use of everyone in the community, not just those in financial need.

Bloomfield’s Community Fridge co-ordinator, Vicki Travers-Milne explained: “ Local people can now use the webcam to view items in our Narberth fridge from their devices at home. All of the food placed there is free and at risk of being wasted so we need the local community to come along quickly and pick it up."

The fridge – which has a five star food hygiene rating – is operated by community association and charity NDCSA .

In 2018, NDCSA were granted just under £50,000 worth of funding over two years towards the fridge project from the E.U via the Welsh Government LEADER funding programme and the Bluestone Foundation.

Narberth’s sister fridges are located at Pembrokeshire Frame in Merlins Bridge and the Gateway Club in Fishguard, which is run by Transition Bro Gwaun.

Community fridges rely on volunteers collecting surplus food from shops and supermarkets and members of the public donating produce from their homes and gardens. If you would like to volunteer or know more contact: narberthcommunityfridge@outlook.com, www.facebook.com/HaverfordwestCommunityFridge