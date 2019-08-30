PEMBROKESHIRE politicians have reacted to the decision to suspend Parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with warnings of “a dangerous precedent”.

A protest against the suspension of parliament is planned for this coming Saturday (August 31) in Haverfordwest.

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Labour candidate Marc Tierney said: “The decision by the Boris Johnson Government to suspend parliament and stop MPs carrying out their job is outrageous. Whether you voted leave or remain, I am sure we can all agree this sets a dangerous precedent.

“I have warned strongly of the impacts of a no deal Brexit on Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire. Our farmers are worried, local businesses are worried and this announcement will further erode economic confidence.

“Last week, I wrote to Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Councils to seek advice on how they are planning for a no deal scenario. They and other public bodies are already dealing with the painful reality of balancing their budgets and are now being forced into contingency planning for the consequences of a crash-out exit.

“My position stands - No Deal is A Bad Deal for West Wales. Simon Hart MP who is now part of the Boris administration needs to consider his position as he fails yet again to stand up for the interests of local people.”

Alistair Cameron, Welsh Liberal Democrat Candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said: “We know from the leaked government report (Operation Yellowhammer) how disastrous it would be for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire to leave the European Union without a deal. This report warns us of the risks to medical supplies, veterinary supplies and a decrease in some types of fresh food. We know of the risk of food tariffs on our agricultural exports to the rest of the EU which could amount to 40 per cent for lamb but will also affect beef and cheese.

“We also know that vital services could be severely damaged by a no-deal Brexit such as social care for our more vulnerable residents which would be hit by the higher prices and staff recruitment difficulties.

“The Prime Minister knows that a majority in Parliament are opposed to no deal. His action to suspend Parliament is undemocratic and indefensible. MPs from all parties need to continue to work together to stop him in his dangerous course.”

Preseli MP Steven Crabb said on Facebook: “I don’t have a lot of time for all this huffing and puffing and false outrage over the decision to extend Parliament’s annual party conference break by four days.

“We have a new Prime Minister and new Government and they have every right to start a new term in Parliament in the traditional way.

“Labour MPs and other anti-Brexit figures have been using every trick in the book to try to block and overturn the referendum result.

“I am all in favour of having robust debate in the Commons about Brexit and I am a regular speaker in these debates. However, there is a time for debate and a time for taking firm decisions.

“I met with Boris yesterday to discuss how Brexit affects Pembrokeshire; totally agree with him that the time for getting Brexit resolved is long overdue.”

Simon Hart MP, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office in the new Boris Johnson government, said: “Given the level of media hype, it is very important to stress several things for a bit of context.

“Parliament has not sat in late September for over 80 years, so not sitting this autumn is nothing new, outrageous, conspiratorial or without precedent. This announcement reduces the number of ‘sitting days’ this year by only four.

“There remains at least four weeks of ‘sitting time’ between now and October 31 for MPs to debate Brexit, raise concerns and make alternative proposals and to seek a majority. Last time opponents of Brexit sought to take over proceedings they were able to achieve the whole process in just a single day.

“It is perfectly in order for a new PM to hold a Queens Speech and put forward a programme for Government – indeed we have been criticised for not doing this given the last Queens Speech was in 2017 making this one of the longest Parliamentary sessions in history.

“This programme will be ‘amendable’ and with numerous voting opportunities before October 31.

“So, I am a bit sceptical when I hear claims being made that this is all somehow anti-democratic.

“As someone who voted remain back in 2016 I am more concerned that attempts to frustrate the outcome of the referendum are anti-democratic, especially when dressed up in some other guise. The fact is that this saga has gone on and on and on and if allowed to drift indefinitely really will start to have a corrosive impact on our economy.

“The Government's preferred outcome (as mine has consistently been since the referendum) is for a negotiated settlement (ie a deal) but that we reserve the right to walk away if we need to. That is where we are.

“Plans to mitigate any adverse effects of no-deal advance every single day and I know from first-hand the pace involved in that. Of course, we hope that we can achieve a new deal and vote it through in the second half of October.

“I have been outspokenly critical of those who torpedoed the chance of a deal last March, but you will not hear me bad-mouthing those who are now taking passionately opposing views, whether in my Party or elsewhere. They are as entitled to express these views (and be accountable for them) as anyone as is proper in the democratic system currently under scrutiny in the news. But the settled position of Government is to conclude, and we need to ensure our EU colleagues fully grasp this.

“There will be something of the 'white knuckle ride' about this between now and October 31. This is always the case as highly complex negotiations reach their final stages. If ever there was a time for calm, resolute and determined leadership it is now.”