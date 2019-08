A Pembroke Dock man is to appear at crown court after denying inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Adrian James Davies, of Victoria Road, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 20.

Davies, 29, pleaded not guilty to maliciously wounding a man in Haverfordwest on Boxing Day.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Davies was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on September 20.