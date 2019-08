A Haverfordwest man has denied speeding on a dual carriageway.

Gerard Robert Hughes, of Gerald Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 21.

Hughes, 35, pleaded not guilty to exceeding the 70mph limit in a Ford Transit on the A40 near Carmarthen on January 27, and denied failing to provide information about the identity of the driver.

A trial date was listed for September 19.