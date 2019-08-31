POLICE are wanting to question a pensioner over an act of outraging public decency at a Pembrokeshire beach.

The man, thought to be aged around 70 years of age, was seen carrying out the act at about 4.30pm at Sandy Haven Beach on Monday (August 26) while the area was busy with families enjoying the bank holiday.

Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Milford Haven Police are seeking witnesses to an incident where a male was witnessed to be outraging public decency and was then witnessed to leave the area via the coastal path and into the carpark area."

He was described as wearing a dark blue checked shirt and beige shorts.

If you saw the man in the area around this time police would like to speak with you.

Please contact PC 561 Adam Bateman on 101 or email adam.bateman@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.