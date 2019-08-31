A Pembroke man was in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of £810, because bulk-buying was cheaper, a court has heard.

Stephen Lewis, of The Green, Pembroke, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 21.

Lewis, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of 64 grams of herbal cannabis on February 20, 2018, and 17 grams of cannabis on June 1, 2018.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said the Class B drugs were discovered when police executed search warrants.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “He clearly has been a heavy user of cannabis, but is now trying to reduce this on his own.

“He told police that if you buy in bigger quantities it costs less.”

Mr Kelleher said Lewis had turned to cannabis at a time when he had ‘some significant personal distress’.

He added that he aimed to give up cannabis completely, and planned to take a welding and fabrication course in the hope of gaining employment.

Magistrates fined Lewis £160 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.