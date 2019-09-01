Harassment from an ex-partner, who believed she was owed money, led to a man losing his job.

Michelle Swan, of Gordon Parry Close, Neyland, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 20.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Swan, 57, called the complainant numerous times after their six-month relationship ended in December, and also called his work to make false allegations, between January 1 and February 28.

“It got so bad that he lost his job.

“She believes that he owes her some money and that’s why she has continuously contacted him.”

A voicemail stated: “I have got a vendetta with you now, and believe me, if I see you, you had better watch yourself. You will never get away from what you have done to me.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It was such persistent contact to him, his family and friends, he felt he had to make a complaint to the police.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Swan had loaned the man £750 for his car’s MOT, tyres and gearbox work.

“It was an awful lot of money for her to lose. When they split up she asked for her money back, she telephoned and left messages.

“She phoned and phoned, never once did he respond at all.”

Mr Kelleher added Swan, who had no previous convictions, suffered from depression and anxiety, and the issue had caused her ‘an enormous amount of stress’.

“It was distressing for her, £750 had been left to her by her mother and it was all the savings she had.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Swan to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.

She was made subject to a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the complainant or loitering within 100 metres of his address.