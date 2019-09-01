A drink-driving disqualified driver has been banned from the road for 14 months.

Jeff Beer, of Fir Tree Close, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 27.

Beer, 65, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit, while disqualified and without third-party insurance.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Beer’s Ford Transit as part of a routine check on the A4076 at Merlins Bridge at 4.45am on August 10.

Officers could smell alcohol when they spoke to Beer, who was in the process of driving home, and he was found to have 44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Checks revealed that Beer had been disqualified from driving in 2006, and was ordered to pass an extended re-test before getting back behind the wheel.

The court heard that Beer had not taken the test, which meant his driving status remained that of a provisional driver.

Anthony O’Connell, defending, said Beer had been banned from driving some 12 years ago.

“He has not been in trouble since. There was nothing about the manner of his driving which caused the police to stop him.”

Magistrates fined Beer £240 and banned him from driving for 14 months.

He will also pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.