A Crundale man will keep his job despite crashing and overturning his boss’ van while drink-driving.

Darren Kindness, 31, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said an off-duty police officer found his path blocked by an over-turned Transit Van in the middle of the Crundale to Newbridge Road, just after 2.15am on August 11.

Kindness, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was found to have 62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

He admitted to officers he was drunk and should not have been driving.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating feature that the defendant caused an accident, all-be-it only involving his own vehicle.

“His state of intoxication meant that he lost control of his vehicle and posed a danger to the public.”

Anthony O’Connell, defending, said Kindness, who was previously of clean character, had cooperated fully with the police.

“His statements at the scene are of someone in a shock. Even now he can’t believe that he finds himself in this position. He does not know how he came to be driving that night.

“This was completely out of character.”

Mr O’Connell added that Kindness had been driving his employer’s van at the time of the offence.

“Fortunately, his employer has decided to keep him in employment.”

Magistrates banned Kindness from driving for 19 months and fined him £340.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.