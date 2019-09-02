Visitors to Poppit Sands this Sunday, September 8, are in for a visual treat as part of the beach is transformed into a 40 metre wasp-shaped sand circle.

The sand art will represent the logo of the Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) campaign.

WASPI members and supporters from west Wales will spend the morning working with Pembrokeshire sand artist Marc Treanor to create the giant logo which will highlight their campaign.

Almost 200,000 women in Wales who were born in the 1950s have lost up to six years of their state pension, despite paying full national insurance contributions, due to the Pension Acts of 1995 and 2011.

The women received very little, or no notice at all, of these changes which, for many, completely shattered the plans they had made for life after 60. The women are now waiting for the decision of a judicial review which took place in June.

Marc Treanor will start drawing the sand circle at around 10am, aiming for completion by 1pm. The finished circle will last for three to four hours before being washed away by the tide.

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake will be one of those helping to create the sand circle.

“This sand art will really capture the spirit of west Wales,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing the WASPI logo come to life. Using art to highlight a campaign is a powerful way of getting the message to audiences who might miss articles in newspapers, on social media and so forth.”

Event organiser Pamela Judge added:

“As well as highlighting our cause the day will provide an opportunity for 1950s women, their friends and families to get together, enjoy ourselves and meet other women in the same boat. Struggling to make ends meet without the pension you expected can make you feel very isolated.”

WASPI members will be on hand throughout the day with information leaflets and collection buckets to boost campaign funds. To make a donation online visit https://www.goldengiving.com/appeal/ceredigion-waspi.

Poppit Sands is wheelchair accessible with plenty of parking nearby, a café and toilets. It can be reached by bus services 405 and 408 from Cardigan.