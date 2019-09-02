PEMBROKESHIRE’S own wheelchair sport superstar, Lily Rice, has just struck gold in the Women’s WCMX World Championships.

Fifteen-year-old Lily wowed the judges and crowds at the weekend’s contest in Cologne, Germany to take the title ahead of the home country’s favourite rider.

The Manorbier teen was propelled to fame two years ago when she became the first female in Europe to achieve a wheelchair back flip, and only the second girl in the world to pull off the stunt.

Since then, Lily has emerged as one of the global leaders of WCMX – wheelchair motocross – where she inspires and encourages other young riders in skate parks and the sport’s major events.

Earlier this year, she travelled to Russia to film with Paralympic partners Toyota, and her famous back flip can now be seen in the latest Start Your Impossible Campaign of the vehicle giant, which is a Paralympic partner.

One of Lily’s own inspirations is British Paralympic wheelchair athlete and London Marathon winner, David Weir.

“I’ve been reading his biography and it’s definitely motivated me to ride harder and faster at the world championships,” she told the Western Telegraph.

Lily’s German victory followed on from her second place in the North American championships in June, whose eventual gold medallist had to settle on a runner-up spot last weekend.

Around 60 riders representing nine countries took part in the event, which saw the heats running in 34 degree temperatures.

Sunday was cooler, and saw Lily delivering a sizzling set of moves that included a transfer gap jump that no other competitor tackled.

She explained: “I practised the run just three times in practice, and then decided to go for it in the final. It blew everyone away.

“I was really proud to win the gold medal – I was so happy and I could see that everyone else was happy as well.”

Lily will be returning to school at Greenhill, Tenby this week, but the term is set to bring even more excitement when she is filming with Nitro Circus, who are bringing the Nitro World Games to Wales

Follow Lily on Instagram @hsp.me; Facebook Lily Rice WCMX and Twitter @LilyRice_WCMX