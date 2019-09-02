BUG BISCUITS created in Pembrokeshire are now being stocked by one of the world’s leading department stores.

Bug Farm Foods, founded in 2017 by husband and wife team chef Andy Holcroft and entomologist Dr Sarah Beynon, from Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm near St Davids, has launched a range of products with Selfridges.

The range includes Mocha Chilli Crunch Cricket Cookies and Spiced Orange and Laverbread Buffalo Biscuits, made onsite at the bug farm, as well as insect powders and whole insects.

The cricket cookies and buffalo biscuits are also now available at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The couple featured in a 2017 BBC1 documentary - The Bug Grub Couple. The programme ended with the Celtic Manor Resort’s CEO, Ian Edwards, agreeing to stock these innovative, foodie gifts from Wales.

“These products are an easy way into trying this new food of the future for the first time” said Andy.

“The biscuits are made with insect powder so you don’t see any whole insects in them”.

However, this new food packs a punch – each cricket cookie contains about 20 crickets, while there are a staggering 180 buffalo insects (also known as lesser mealworms) in each buffalo biscuit.

Andy and Sarah are passionate about local, sustainable food: Andy is the founder of Grub Kitchen while Sarah is the founder of Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm

“Including food made from insects in your diet is one way to make a sustainable, ecologically sound food choice,” said Sarah.

“Insects are extremely efficient at converting their feed into protein for us and they are also full of other important nutrients,” said Sarah.

“For example, our insect powders are up to 70 percent protein, contain all nine essential amino acids and are high in many important vitamins and minerals.”

The Bug Farm Foods range will be distributed across Wales by Blas ar Fwyd. For more information see bugfarmfoods.com.