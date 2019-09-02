A POLICE boat and divers have been spotted in Fishguard Bay today (Monday), following the seizure of 750kg from a yacht in the harbour last week.

A National Crime Agency-led operation, resulted in the recovery of cocaine with a street value of at least £20 million following the interception of the yacht SY Atrevido on Tuesday, August 27.

The intelligence-led investigation concluded with officers from the Border Force cutter, HMC Protector, boarding the sailing yacht approximately half a mile off the coast.

The vessel was escorted into Fishguard port and a search by Border Force’s Deep Rummage recovered around 750kgsof cocaine. This figure will be finalised once all forensic enquiries have been completed.

Today divers were spotted in the Old Fort area of Fishguard Bay. Dyfed-Powys Police said that the divers were working for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the underwater activity was linked to last week’s drugs haul.

Two men, Gary Swift (53) and Scott Kilgour (41), from Liverpool, were charged with conspiracy to import cocaine when they appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29. They were remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday September 27.

Four other people three men aged, 23, 31 and 47 and a woman aged 30 - were arrested in Liverpool and Loughborough. They were later released on bail until late September.

Following the arrests, NCA deputy director of investigations, Craig Naylor, said: “This intelligence-led operation has resulted in a huge seizure of cocaine and the arrest and charge of two men.

“Thanks to collaboration with our partners in Border Force, Dyfed Powys Police, and Spanish National Police, we have stopped a significant amount of cocaine from making its way to our streets.”