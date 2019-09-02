Drugs were discovered under a Haverfordwest man’s passenger seat, a court has heard.

Anthony William Nolan, of Barn Court, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 27.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police searched Nolan’s car after speaking to him about an unrelated matter while at Johnston petrol station on June 18.

Two grinders were found under the passenger’s seat, one was found to contain 0.8 grams of cannabis.

Nolan, 34, admitted the drugs discovered were his.

Mark Layton, defending, said the drugs found had an estimated street value of £8 to £10.

“It was a minimal quantity for personal use.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Nolan to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the drugs and paraphernalia.