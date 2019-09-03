THE heat is on for Pembrokeshire’s Michelle Evans-Fecci tonight (Tuesday) as she goes into the second round of The Great British Bake Off as hot favourite to be the eventual winner.

Michelle, 35, from Tenby, was crowned Star Baker in last Tuesday night’s opener of the nation’s favourite culinary contest

And in the light of her triumph – which followed judge Paul Hollywood praising her fantasy fairy house cake as ‘faultless’ - Michelle has rocketed up the bookies’ rankings.

Odds at 3/1 are now being offered on the Tenby mum claiming the 2019 Great British Bake-Off crown.

So how will the cookie crumble for Michelle in tonight’s Biscuit Week?

Tune into Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.

*See the Western Telegraph tomorrow for more about Michelle’s Bake Off bid.