A man accused of possession of Class A drugs in Haverfordwest with the intention of supplying them is to appear at crown court.

Christian John James, of Ynysowen Fach, Aberfan, appeared from custody on Tuesday, August 27, at Haverfordwest magistrates court.

James, 25, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply it in Haverfordwest on December 14, 2017.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and James was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on September 27.