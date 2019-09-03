THE FUTURE of a building at the centre of the county council's plans for regenerating Haverfordwest will be up for discussion in a public meeting.

Pembrokeshire County Council has appointed design and engineering consultants Atkins, Faithful and Gould as plans commence to regenerate Haverfordwest.

Seen as a vital part of the authority’s regeneration programme, the work will seek to link Haverfordwest Castle, the former Ocky White building on Bridge Street and the new riverside library and gallery.

Councillor Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture said: “We continue to be determined as an administration to prioritise supporting the Pembrokeshire economy.

"We know if we want to see change, we need to be the catalyst for that change and we welcome the publics input as we look to shape the future of Haverfordwest.”

It is hoped the regeneration of Haverfordwest will aim to create a vibrant destination town, incorporating new homes as well as leisure and work opportunities, all within a vision that draws on Pembrokeshire’s significant historical and cultural importance.

According to PCC, recent proposals for a food emporium in the town have received favourable feedback, and the regeneration plans will now "look to place Pembrokeshire’s independent food businesses front and centre."

The council and its project partners are holding a consultation event on Thursday, September 19, in County Hall, Haverfordwest between 4pm and 8pm.

The purpose of the event is to discuss the proposals that are currently in place for Ocky White and offer the chance for residents to share ideas and suggestions on the proposed redevelopment options.

A similar public meeting was held in Pembroke at the end of August, when local residents were asked to give their ideas for the future of South Quay.

The site is owned by PCC, much like Ocky White, and architects appointed to the project at the start of August were keen to hear what locals wanted for South Quay.