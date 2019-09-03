A protest against Boris Johnson and the Conservative government took place in Castle Square, Haverfordwest last night (Monday, September 2), the second in less than a week.

The event, organised by the Pembrokeshire People’s Assembly, saw speakers from a variety of groups come together with many calling for a general election and the Conservatives to be removed from office.

A spokesman for the People’s Assembly said in a statement before the protest that Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was to “force through a no-deal Brexit”.

Speakers at the event included Labour parliamentary candidates Marc Tierney and Philippa Thompson; Berry Daines for the Green Party; Jackie Gilderdale from WASPI Women; Cris Tomos, county councillor; and Joyce Watson AM.

Many of the speakers led chants of “Boris out, Tories out”.

Patrick Connellan who opened the speeches said the protest had been called because of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempts to suspend parliament and his “far-right policies”.

Philippa Thompson, the Labour party candidate for Preseli Pembrokeshire said that Mr Johnson had put British democracy into a state of “peril”.

She said Mr Johnson’s plans were “not about delivering the Brexit you may have voted for it’s about silencing your voices.”

Ms Thompson went on to say she wants to rebuild Britain, restore trust in the law but added: “We can only achieve this if we work together”.

County Councillor Cris Tomos said It was time for the voice of Wales to be heard in parliament and that it was important for people from across all parties to work together to “look at a new way of operating.”

Mr Tomos said he would push for a strong People’s Assembly in Pembrokeshire and to see that recognised in the county council.

Jim Scott of the People’s Assembly welcomed the idea of a general election, he said: “Bring on a general election, [The conservatives] will not survive in Pembrokeshire [they] will not survive at the ballot boxes.”