A Hayscastle Cross man is to appear at crown court accused of heroin possession with intent to supply.

No plea was entered when David John Fletcher, 38, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 27.

It is alleged that Fletcher was in possession of 14.13 grams of diamorphine in Haverfordwest on January 27, with the intention of supplying the Class A drug to others.

Fletcher, 38, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on September 27

