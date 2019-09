A Haverfordwest man has denied a probation office assault.

Paul Jenkins, of Dew Street, pleaded not guilty to common assault by threats when he appeared via video link before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 27.

It is alleged that Jenkins, 34, assaulted a woman in Haverfordwest’s probation office on July 29.

A trial date was listed for October 3. Jenkins was remanded into custody until his next hearing.