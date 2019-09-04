PEMBROKESHIRE’S own Great British Bake Off challenger, Michelle Evans-Fecci has ‘done Wales proud’, she was told in the second round of the contest

Rugby supporter Michelle, 35, from Tenby, won the praise from judge Paul Hollywood after she created a stunning Welsh dragon sculpture as her Showstopper for Biscuit Week, which was screened yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Her Dewi the Welsh Dragon featured wings of gingerbread and a neck composed of cardamom, pistachio and coconut biscuit which judge Prue Leith described as ‘one of the most interesting biscuits I have ever tasted’.

Although Michelle didn’t hang on to the Star Baker crown which she won the previous week, her Bakewell Bars in the Signature round were praised by the judges as looking ‘exquisite’ and tasting ‘exceptional’.

She then went on to be placed eighth in the Technical challenge round for fig rolls.

Eliminated from the contest was 20-year-old Jamie from Surrey, while the night’s Star Baker was Essex geography teacher Alice, 28, who is one of the hot favourites to become the overall winner.

Michelle - the only Welsh representative in the nation's favourite culinary contest - now looks set to rise to the challenge of the forthcoming Bread Week, as she is a regular and enthusiastic bread maker.

Watch her in the famous Bake Off tent next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.