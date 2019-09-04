MID and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is looking to recruit wholetime firefighters.

Although firefighters are trained to deal with a variety of rescue and firefighting incidents, it’s also important that they are equipped to work within communities to reduce risk, visiting homes, schools and community groups providing safety information.

If you would like to apply, you will need to register your interest via an online system. Registration opens at 9am on Thursday, September 5 and closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, September 8. Go to mawwfire.gov.uk/English/Careers/Current-Vacancies

If you have any inquiries, contact the recruitment team by e-mailing recruitment@mawwfire.gov.uk