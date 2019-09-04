A BAY in Pembrokeshire will be part of a project to restore an underwater plant, which could help to capture carbon and fight climate change.

One million seagrass seeds are to be planted in a 4.9-acre site at Dale Bay, as part of the UK’s biggest restoration scheme for the important marine plant.

The Seagrass Ocean Rescue project is being run by Sky Ocean Rescue, WWF and Swansea University and is the biggest seagrass restoration project ever undertaken in the UK.

Alec Taylor, WWF head of marine policy said: “Seagrass is a wonder-plant that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, so its steep decline is extremely concerning.

“Without seagrass the myriad of amazing species that depend on it could disappear, the food we eat will be affected and the amount of carbon in the environment will increase."

Seagrass beds. PICTURE: Matt Slater.

The project aims to restore 20,000m2 of the marine plant in west Wales, following the disappearance of up to 92 per cent of the UK’s seagrass in the last century.

Seagrass is a flowering marine plant that captures carbon from the atmosphere up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests.

The seeds were collected this summer and will be put in hessian bags to secure them when they are planted on the seabed, which will take place this winter at Dale Bay.

Sue Burton Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation Officer said there will be no negative impacts on commercial fishing or the moorings in Dale.

She said: “We have been working with Dale Community Council, Dale Yacht Club and local fishers as well as holding public events and meetings to ensure that everyone can get to know about the project and we can address any concerns they may have.

“The actual area of planting has yet to be determined – we are still working with local interests to find the best place for everyone.”