A FISHGUARD chippy is hoping to batter the opposition, having made it through to the semi-finals of the National Fish & Chip Awards.

Hooked@31 has been named one of the two best chip shops in Wales and has made it to the UK top 20 shortlist.

Organised by Seafish, the National Fish & Chip Awards are the UK's premier awards for fish and chips businesses.

"We are very proud to have got here," said Charlette Rands, who owns Hooked@31 with her husband, Gethin.

"It's all down to teamwork, we all play a part, all the staff, it's the whole package. Our team has worked really hard over a hot busy summer.

"It is nice to be recognised for what we do the best we can. "

Charlette thanked the chippy's customers for their support over the last four years. She said the secret to its success was the hard-working team and the business' ability to keep moving forward.

"You have got to keep moving with the times trying out new products and new packaging," she said.

"Being sustainable and environmentally friendly is very important now. Customer service is also very important. It's what we try to do all the time."

The team at Hooked@31 is now waiting for a mystery, unannounced, visit by the judges, who will undertake a thorough inspection of all aspects of the business, sometime this month.

They will then learn if they have made it to the ten finalists. The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards' 32nd anniversary awards ceremony in London on 23 January 2020.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said:

"Our judges really do scrutinise every aspect of running a fish and chip business, so reaching this stage is a real achievement. If you see your local shop on the list, get down there tonight and show your support. Best of luck to all of them in the next round."