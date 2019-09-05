TWO puppies stolen from a burglary in Haverfordwest have been found safe after police used a 'tactical stop' to arrest two men.
The incident happened in Cross Hands yesterday (Wednesday) with Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Road Policing Units working together.
Pembs RPU tweeted: "Males had been reported as having stolen two puppies during a burglary in Haverfordwest.
"Puppies located safe and well in the rear of the vehicle."
The @PembsRPU Twitter account added the hashtag #pawpatrol
Chief Inspector Louise Harries thanked the teams, adding: "Brilliant work once again by all involved."
More to follow.