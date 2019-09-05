TWO puppies stolen from a burglary in Haverfordwest have been found safe after police used a 'tactical stop' to arrest two men.

The incident happened in Cross Hands yesterday (Wednesday) with Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Road Policing Units working together.

Pembs RPU tweeted: "Males had been reported as having stolen two puppies during a burglary in Haverfordwest.

"Puppies located safe and well in the rear of the vehicle."

The @PembsRPU Twitter account added the hashtag #pawpatrol

Chief Inspector Louise Harries thanked the teams, adding: "Brilliant work once again by all involved."

More to follow.