Class A drugs and a taser were found at a Haverfordwest man’s home, a court has heard.

Simon Arnold, of St Marks Close, Merlins Bridge, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 28, after previously pleading guilty to possession of MDMA, cannabis and cocaine in Haverfordwest, and cocaine in Milford Haven.

Arnold, 26, is also admitted possession of an electrical incapacitation device.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police discovered a taser and some of the drugs when they executed a search warrant at Arnold’s home on December 7.

Arnold was found at his girlfriend’s address, along with more drugs, which he accepted were his.

When interviewed he stated that a friend died a month after leaving the taser at his house, a year earlier.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He just kept it and did not know what to do with it. He had never used it or taken it out of the house.

“He should have given it to the police straight away, because he knew what it was.”

Mark Layton, defending, said the friend left behind a taser-torch when he moved out, and Arnold had forgotten about the device.

“Mr Arnold never used it, he does not even know if it works.”

Mr Layton added that Arnold had sought support for his drug use.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, and ordered Arnold to pay £170 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs and taser.