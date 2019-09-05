A casualty has been airlifted to Withybush Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A40 near Letterston this morning.

The incident was reported at 11.09 am. Police, fire fighters, ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

It is understood that two vehicles were involved and two casualties assesed by paramedics.

Fire crews from Fishguard and Haverfordwest were dispatched to the incident at 11.16 am and made the vehicles safe. They left the scene at 11.50pm.

The air ambulance landed at 12.10am and has taken a casualty to hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:

“We were called on Thursday, September 5 at approximately 11:58 am to reports of a road traffic accident involving two vehicles near Letterston.

"We responded with three emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and our crews were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"Two patients were transported by road and air ambulances to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.”

The incident happened at the Mathry turning on the Fishguard side of Letterston. Traffic is currently being directed by police.